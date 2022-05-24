Combact Prize 2022, ancora pochi giorni per partecipare alla 13^ edizione
Ancora pochi giorni per iscriversi alla tredicesima edizione del Premio Combat
Deadline 30 Maggio
PARTECIPA ALLA TREDICSIMA EDIZIONE DEL PREMIO COMBAT PRIZE!
MUSEO GIOVANNI FATTORI
18 settembre – 9 ottobre, 2022
PREMI:
Euro 10.000 (diecimila) vincitore PREMIO COMBAT PRIZE
Premi di sezione:
Euro 1.500 (mille e cinquecento) al vincitore sezione Pittura*
Euro 1.500 (mille e cinquecento) al vincitore sezione Scultura e Installazione*
Euro 1.500 (mille e cinquecento) al vincitore sezione Fotografia*
Euro 1.500 (mille e cinquecento) al vincitore sezione Grafica*
Euro 1.500 (mille e cinquecento) al vincitore sezione Video – Performance art *
* (l’opera vincitrice rimarrà̀ di proprietà̀ dell’artista)
Premio Galleria – Realizzazione mostra personale o collettiva o progetto site-specific, nella stagione espositiva 2022-2023.
I Premi Speciali saranno realizzati in collaborazione con le seguenti gallerie e spazi
indipendenti:
Add-art, Spoleto
IAGA contemporary Art, Clunj, Romania
Labs Gallery, Bologna
Lunetta 11, Borgo Lunetta, Cuneo
Magazzeno, Ravenna
Marina Bastianello Gallery, Venezia
Matèria, Roma
SAC spazio arte contemporanea, Livorno
Premio speciale Poliart* – L’Azienda, leader nella lavorazione del polistirene espanso, premierà un artista selezionato tra i finalisti, sostenendo la produzione di un’opera.
Giuria: laria Gianni (independent curator), Francesca Baboni (independent curator), Lorenzo Balbi (director of MAMbo, Bologna) Andrea Bruciati (director of Villa Adriana e Villa d’Este, Tivoli), Davide Ferri (independent curator), Stefano Taddei (independent curator).
English version
COMBAT PRIZE 2022
Only a few days left to register to COMBAT PRIZE 2022
Extended to May 30
JOIN THE 13th EDITION OF PREMIO COMBAT PRIZE!
FINAL EXHIBITION
MUSEO GIOVANNI FATTORI – LIVORNO – ITALY
18 September – 9 October
PRIZES:
10.000 euros (ten thousand) to the winner of the COMBAT PRIZE
Section’s prizes:
1.500 euros (one thousand five hundred) to the winner of the Painting section*
1.500 euros (one thousand five hundred) to the winner of the Sculpture and Installation section*
1.500 euros (one thousand five hundred) to the winner of the Photography section*
1.500 euros (one thousand five hundred) to the winner of the Graphic Arts section*
1.500 euros (one thousand five hundred) to the winner of the Video – Performance art section*
* (the winning artwork will remain the property of the artist)
Gallery Special Prize – Realisation of solo or group exhibition or a site-specific project in the exhibition season 2022-2023.
Special Prizes will be realized in collaboration with the following galleries and independent spaces:
Add-art, Spoleto, Italy
IAGA contemporary Art, Clunj, Romania
Labs Gallery, Bologna, Italy
Lunetta 11, Borgo Lunetta, Cuneo, Italy
Magazzeno, Ravenna, Italy
Marina Bastianello Gallery, Venezia, Italy
Matèria, Roma, Italy
SAC spazio arte contemporanea, Livorno, italy
Poliart Special Prize* – the company, a leader in the processing of expanded polystyrene, will award an artist from the finalists supporting the production of a work
Jury: Ilaria Gianni (independent curator), Francesca Baboni (independent curator), Lorenzo Balbi (director of MAMbo, Bologna) Andrea Bruciati (director of Villa Adriana e Villa d’Este, Tivoli), Davide Ferri (independent curator), Stefano Taddei (independent curator).