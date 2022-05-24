Home

Combact Prize 2022, ancora pochi giorni per partecipare alla 13^ edizione

24 Maggio 2022

COMBAT PRIZE 2022

Ancora pochi giorni per iscriversi alla tredicesima edizione del Premio Combat

Deadline 30 Maggio

PARTECIPA ALLA TREDICSIMA EDIZIONE DEL PREMIO COMBAT PRIZE!

MUSEO GIOVANNI FATTORI

18 settembre – 9 ottobre, 2022

PREMI:

Euro 10.000 (diecimila) vincitore PREMIO COMBAT PRIZE

Premi di sezione:

Euro 1.500 (mille e cinquecento) al vincitore sezione Pittura*

Euro 1.500 (mille e cinquecento) al vincitore sezione Scultura e Installazione*

Euro 1.500 (mille e cinquecento) al vincitore sezione Fotografia*

Euro 1.500 (mille e cinquecento) al vincitore sezione Grafica*

Euro 1.500 (mille e cinquecento) al vincitore sezione Video – Performance art *

* (l’opera vincitrice rimarrà̀ di proprietà̀ dell’artista)

Premio Galleria – Realizzazione mostra personale o collettiva o progetto site-specific, nella stagione espositiva 2022-2023.

I Premi Speciali saranno realizzati in collaborazione con le seguenti gallerie e spazi

indipendenti:

Add-art, Spoleto

IAGA contemporary Art, Clunj, Romania

Labs Gallery, Bologna

Lunetta 11, Borgo Lunetta, Cuneo

Magazzeno, Ravenna

Marina Bastianello Gallery, Venezia

Matèria, Roma

SAC spazio arte contemporanea, Livorno

Premio speciale Poliart* – L’Azienda, leader nella lavorazione del polistirene espanso, premierà un artista selezionato tra i finalisti, sostenendo la produzione di un’opera.

Giuria: laria Gianni (independent curator), Francesca Baboni (independent curator), Lorenzo Balbi (director of MAMbo, Bologna) Andrea Bruciati (director of Villa Adriana e Villa d’Este, Tivoli), Davide Ferri (independent curator), Stefano Taddei (independent curator).

Registrati ora

English version

COMBAT PRIZE 2022

Only a few days left to register to COMBAT PRIZE 2022

Extended to May 30

JOIN THE 13th EDITION OF PREMIO COMBAT PRIZE!

FINAL EXHIBITION

MUSEO GIOVANNI FATTORI – LIVORNO – ITALY

18 September – 9 October

PRIZES:

10.000 euros (ten thousand) to the winner of the COMBAT PRIZE

Section’s prizes:

1.500 euros (one thousand five hundred) to the winner of the Painting section*

1.500 euros (one thousand five hundred) to the winner of the Sculpture and Installation section*

1.500 euros (one thousand five hundred) to the winner of the Photography section*

1.500 euros (one thousand five hundred) to the winner of the Graphic Arts section*

1.500 euros (one thousand five hundred) to the winner of the Video – Performance art section*

* (the winning artwork will remain the property of the artist)

Gallery Special Prize – Realisation of solo or group exhibition or a site-specific project in the exhibition season 2022-2023.

Special Prizes will be realized in collaboration with the following galleries and independent spaces:

Add-art, Spoleto, Italy

IAGA contemporary Art, Clunj, Romania

Labs Gallery, Bologna, Italy

Lunetta 11, Borgo Lunetta, Cuneo, Italy

Magazzeno, Ravenna, Italy

Marina Bastianello Gallery, Venezia, Italy

Matèria, Roma, Italy

SAC spazio arte contemporanea, Livorno, italy

Poliart Special Prize* – the company, a leader in the processing of expanded polystyrene, will award an artist from the finalists supporting the production of a work

Jury: Ilaria Gianni (independent curator), Francesca Baboni (independent curator), Lorenzo Balbi (director of MAMbo, Bologna) Andrea Bruciati (director of Villa Adriana e Villa d’Este, Tivoli), Davide Ferri (independent curator), Stefano Taddei (independent curator).

Register now!

