Cosmetici a rischio: allarme Lilial, 56 prodotti segnalati al Rapex

Ecco la nuova lista comunicata dall’Italia al Rapex:
-
- Calvin Klein CK One Body lotion (lotto: 1054 codice a barre: 88300607464);
- DIKSON Tutti i giorni capelli normali Shampoo (lotto: E2823/1 codice a barre: 8000836134353);
- Calvin Klein One Eau de toilette and body foam set (lotto: 9206 codice a barre: 36142287250040);
- Huno Boxx Eau de toilette (lotto: Nd codice a barre: Nd);
- REAL TIME Live & Surprise Perfume (lotto: Nd codice a barre: Nd);
- Magghy Passini Vanilla Rose Perfume (lotto: Nd codice a barre: Nd);
- Peace Dopo barba Aftershave (lotto: 80244CYC codice a barre: 8712561196345);
- Profumerie Duca’s Wild Horses Perfume (lotto: Nd codice a barre: Nd);
- Extrè Perfume (lotto: Nd codice a barre: Nd);
- Setablu Unknown Perfume (lotto: 1063 4042B 931347 codice a barre: 8055748931347);
- Adidas Ice dive (lotto: Nd codice a barre: 3614224620332);
- L’erboristica UOMO energia dalla natura Cosmetics set (lotto: Nd codice a barre: 8002842106034);
- Venus alghe atlantiche Bath and shower gel (lotto: Nd codice a barre: 8009150112559);
- Control Sensual Mousse Massage cream (lotto: 1020070001 codice a barre: 8058664130214);
- Saphir parfums Tierra de Saphir Perfume (lotto: L14320 codice a barre: 8424730012638);
- Qualikos Essance of love Ever e Real Beauty set (lotto: LT5053 codice a barre: 8058180740874 8058180740911);
- Palmolive Pelle delicata Bath and shower cream (lotto: 9193IT10121*B codice a barre: 8718951259225);
- Palmolive Orchidea Bath and shower cream (lotto: 9287IT10221*B codice a barre: 8718951258662);
- DELICE Daybyday Body cream (lotto: I01E0240528 codice a barre: 8004120907821);
- Malizia Uomo Vetyver Shower gel/shampoo (lotto: B03ED121229 codice a barre: 8003510007035);
- Sunsilk Azione termo – attiva Hair conditioner (lotto: 724613 B 06:26 codice a barre: 8717644384749);
- Schwarzkopf Fiber Flex Hair mousse (lotto: 931191378 codice a barre: 8015700158236);
- Tesori d’Oriente Muschio bianco Bath and shower cream (lotto: 21062 100620 codice a barre: 8008970040820);
- Jesus Gomez Red – Silver Perfume (lotto: 1063 35356 041991, 1063 35356 042004 codice a barre: 8428390057831);
- Palmolive Naturals Shower milk (lotto: 9193IT10121*B codice a barre: 8718951259225);
- Look Model – new style Acqua gel fissante Hair fixing gel (lotto: Nd codice a barre: 8004120050657);
- MilMil Crema mani protettiva vellutante passiflora & mandorla (lotto: Nd codice a barre: 8004120041570);
- BILBOA Invisible Sunscreen (lotto: 0515R02& codice a barre: 8002410021783);
- Axe Anti-transpirant Deodorant (lotto: 608031..0 04:46 codice a barre: 8712561195218);
- Splendor Spuma effetto volumizzante (lotto: ED240130 codice a barre: 800351002505 );
- Sunsilk Morbidi e luminosi (lotto: 334113 B 14:54 codice a barre: 8711700955379);
- Palmolive Nidra doccialatte (lotto: Nd codice a barre: 8003520024435);
- MILMIL Figaro Fashion Deodorant spray (lotto: AD ED210927 MD0917 1047 codice a barre: 8003510003020);
- BOROTALCO White Deodorant (lotto: 07652 codice a barre: 80321194);
- Le Fragranze Magnolia saponetta (lotto: 943 codice a barre: 8000793009435 );
- U&ME Cera per capelli ad acqua (lotto: 00100 codice a barre: 8033706390207 );
- Bellissima Cosmetics crema idratante (lotto: 170407 00250400 15:23 codice a barre: 8015353001637 );
- Antica Erboristeria Shampoo addolcente (lotto: 0817Y71545 codice a barre: 8011319640087 );
- BILBOA Invisible Gel solare Sunscreen gel (lotto: 0505R01& codice a barre: 8002410021769);
- BILBOA Invisible Gel solare protezione 30 alta Tanning gel (lotto: 2825R117 codice a barre: 8002410021776);
- Preziose Aquae di Argan Bath foam (lotto: 164/2020 codice a barre: 8001859014516);
- Gian Marco Venturi uomo Energy Deodorant (lotto: Nd codice a barre: 8002747008044);
- Comin parfum Romantics Dreams (lotto: 357 codice a barre: 8004830287411);
- Centro Azzurro Argan bio Virgin oil (lotto: L6-250518 14:19 codice a barre: 8005412104751);
- SUN Ultimate – Summer sublime Sunscreen oil (lotto: Nd codice a barre: 8012666047642);
- SOFT & PRECIOUS Nursey Jelly Cream (lotto: L0001204BB codice a barre: 2094700475 );
- Centro Azzurro Professionale extra strong Hairspray (lotto: L1-098520 16:52 codice a barre: 8005412101750);
- DUCA’S NEWS 2014 Brasil World Cup Perfume (lotto: Nd codice a barre: Nd);
- Nivea Protect & Bronze protezione “10” Sunscreen milk (lotto: 40410874 codice a barre: 4005808419074);
- Vidal Rosa Tea Shower foam (lotto: 17104 020754 codice a barre: 8008970041452);
- LYCIA Original Deodorant cream (lotto: Nd codice a barre: 8002340015272);
- Fa MEN KICK OFF 2 in 1 Duschgel Shower gel (lotto: 0901608801 codice a barre: 4015100186659);
- Bellissima Cosmetics Crema rivitalizzante Aloe Vera (lotto: 180910 00200900 11/10 codice a barre: 8015353001613);
- Venus Doccia schiuma vivificante Alghe Atlantiche Sali Marini (lotto: 35014 codice a barre: 8009150104332);
- Tesori d’Oriente JASMIN DI GIAVA Perfume (lotto: Nd codice a barre: 8008970003559);
- INTESA Uni sex Deodorant (lotto: Nd codice a barre: 8003510019199).