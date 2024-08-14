Consumatori 14 Agosto 2024

Cosmetici a rischio: allarme Lilial, 56 prodotti segnalati al Rapex

Livorno 14 agosto 2024 – Cosmetici a rischio: allarme Lilial, 56 prodotti segnalati al Rapex

L’Italia ha recentemente segnalato al Rapex, il sistema di allerta rapida europeo, ben 56 prodotti cosmetici contenenti Lilial, una fragranza vietata dal 2022 perché considerata dannosa per la capacità riproduttiva.

Sebbene si tratti di vecchie formulazioni, questi cosmetici sono ancora in commercio.

L’allarme sulla presenza del Lilial, noto come Buthylfenil Methylpropional (BMHCA) nell’elenco INCI, continua a destare preoccupazione.

La fragranza è stata classificata come reprotossica e bandita dagli ingredienti dei cosmetici dal marzo 2022, e i prodotti contenenti questa sostanza vengono progressivamente ritirati grazie al sistema di allerta Rapex.

 

Ecco la nuova lista comunicata dall’Italia al Rapex:

 

Cosmetici a rischio: allarme Lilial, 56 prodotti segnalati al Rapex

